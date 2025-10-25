Zimmers now the only unbeaten team in skittles league

2024-25 Cup Winners Zimmers go top of the table

Zimmers went top of the Blythe Liggins Skittles League with a convincing 221-199 (14-6) victory over bottom team Skittled Pink. However, Pinks Rick Hayes was the top scorer, with 42.

Grovers Rovers stay in touch by inflicting a first defeat of the season on previous leaders (and title hopefuls) Demons with a 212-201 (13-7) win, despite Matt Dale top scoring on 40 for Demons.

That makes things very tight at the top with Grovers Rovers and Demons both on 55 points just one point behind the leaders. Fourth place BFC United were involved in an unusual result, picking up more points than their opponents, All Sorts, despite losing the match. All Sorts won 196-195 (8-12) mainly thanks to Andy Parkers’s 43, but nevertheless drop one place to fifth as BFC move above them.

Nutters secured another victory, three out of four so far this season, but as with All Sorts above, they earned less points than their losing opponents Bad Eggs. The result was more explicable this time as Bad Eggs played one man short. The scores were Nutters 183 to Bad Eggs 173, but the points went 13-7 to Bad Eggs.

Roll With It stay seventh with a 194-188 (14-6) win over Pacemakers, who drop one place to eleventh. Jocky’s Jokers finished very strongly to pip Groovies 206-201(14-6) with each of the last pair winning by one pin, including 40 for Rob Ainscow. That moves Jokers up above Groovies to ninth, with Groovies dropping one place to tenth.