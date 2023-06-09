Register
Council warns Rugby people of cold water shock danger as temperatures set to soar

"Newbold Quarry is incredibly deep in places, and the water can be freezing cold”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 9th Jun 2023, 18:13 BST

Rugby Borough Council is reminding people to keep out of open water as temperatures are set to rise this weekend.

The council wants residents to resist the urge to swim in open water in the borough, such as the canal or Newbold Quarry.

Tom Kittendorf, Rugby Borough Council, Chief Officer for Leisure and Wellbeing, said: “We understand the temptation to cool off on a hot day, but the reality is if you do this you could be putting yourself and your friends in serious danger.

Newbold Quarry. Picture: Warwickshire County CouncilNewbold Quarry. Picture: Warwickshire County Council
"Newbold Quarry is incredibly deep in places, and the water can be freezing cold.

“Even the most experienced swimmer can get caught in obstructions or suffer cold water shock."

Telephone 999 in an emergency. It can help emergency response teams if residents are able to provide their What3Words location, which can be found on the What3Words App.

For more information, visit http://www.rlss.org.uk/water-safety/water-safety/cold-water-shock/

