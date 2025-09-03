A Eurocamp adventure at Les Ormes, Brittany is a family favourite

Travelling with children aged 10 and 14 requires a destination that balances activity, comfort, and convenience. Les Ormes Domaine and Resort in Brittany, France offers a compelling mix of everything a family needs.

Getting there: Ferry and drive

The journey began with a P&O ferry from Dover to Calais. We upgraded both our outward and return crossings to include premium lounge access which gave us the chance to eat and drink as much as we wanted as well as sit in comfortable seats with plenty of charging points. From Calais, we drove to Brittany which, despite being a 4h 30m journey, passed quickly thanks to France's excellent roads and plentiful roadside stops.

Three-bedroom home from home

The pool dome at Les Ormes offers swimming fun

We booked a premium three-bedroom mobile home through Eurocamp. The accommodation was well-maintained, clean, and offered everything needed for a self-catering stay: a practical kitchen, decent storage, a comfortable living area with dining area and separate toilet and shower room. There was also a large outdoor decking area with comfy corner sofa, dining area and BBQ. The mobile home was far enough from the busy centre to be peaceful, whilst being only a short walk from activities.

Fresh treats and places to eat

A small on-site shop was convenient for essentials and fresh bakery items. Most mornings, the children were excited to walk and buy pain au chocolat. There’s also an ice cream parlour, café-bar and two restaurants – a pizzeria and the more upmarket Le Club. For broader grocery needs, several large supermarkets were nearby. There was also a laundrette and well-organised recycling and waste disposal areas.

Aqua parc family fun

French charm of the on-site restaurant

Les Ormes has a choice of playgrounds that catered well to different age groups. The central attraction is the aqua dome - a covered swimming pool complex with exciting water slides, interactive splash areas, and a rapid stream that leads to an outdoor pool. It was popular with guests of all ages, and there was adequate space for parents to sit poolside either indoors or out. On select nights, the dome stayed open later as a ‘Night Dome’, complete with music and lighting.

Activity options galore

Les Ormes offers a seemingly endless programme of activities. Some are included with your booking and others have an additional cost, though I found these to be cheaper than they would be in the UK. Our family choices included:

Horse riding : My daughter had several riding lessons and a pony trek whilst my teenage son and I enjoyed a leisurely trek on well-behaved horses.

: My daughter had several riding lessons and a pony trek whilst my teenage son and I enjoyed a leisurely trek on well-behaved horses. Archery : Well-organised with clear instruction, this activity was enjoyed by both adults and children.

: Well-organised with clear instruction, this activity was enjoyed by both adults and children. Climbing and adventure courses : The treetop adventure areas featured zip lines, including one that spanned the outdoor pool and lake. These courses were popular with our teenage son, while our daughter chose to do rock climbing.

: The treetop adventure areas featured zip lines, including one that spanned the outdoor pool and lake. These courses were popular with our teenage son, while our daughter chose to do rock climbing. Water Sports: A wakeboarding session was a highlight for my partner and my daughter enjoyed being pulled along on an inflatable.

The outdoor pools are so attractive

Kids' Club and animal activities

The resort runs a kids’ club with different daily activities. We enjoyed a “meet the animals” walk which encouraged exploration beyond the usual playground or pool.

Nature and outdoor recreation

Scenic lakes sit at the centre of Les Ormes’ 400 acre site, available for boating and fishing. There are lots of walks through pine forests and the resort has been built with good consideration for the natural environment. There is a golf course, volleyball nets, a football pitch and basketball and tennis courts if you are a sporty family.

Relax in the Les Ormes bar

Dining and local exploration

With so much to do on-site, families can be merrily occupied without the need to go anywhere else. But if you want to experience the local area we recommend day trips to:

Cancale, a small local seaside town. There are lots of restaurants and cafes along the shore and we enjoyed an exceptional lunch at Hôtel de la Querrien. The food was delicious, and three courses were very reasonably priced.

St Malo, a historic walled city. With super-yachts dotted about the quay and numerous boutique shops, artisan food and markets - it is a must-see destination. Local specialities such as Breton pastry and caramel sauce are an essential purchase. We spent one afternoon shopping and eating and returned later in the week for a full day on the beach, making good use of the tidal swimming pool and rock pools.

Evening entertainment

Evening activities at Les Ormes included a pop-up market, garden party and a family-friendly disco. A newly-installed carousel in the centre of the complex also glowed brightly every evening. On our final night, we watched The Big Show – a spectacular outdoor show with fireworks, music and a theatrical performance by all the staff who hosted us so beautifully throughout the week.

Praise for the staff

Staff across the resort were consistently helpful and spoke multiple languages, which made it easy for those who are not fluent in French. Both guests and staff seemed relaxed and respectful, making it suitable for appropriately aged children to gain a bit of independence and pop to the shop or park while their parents rested with a coffee by the lake.

Our verdict?

Les Ormes provided what has been one of our most memorable and enjoyable family holidays. As parents you can often feel exhausted trying to keep everyone busy and happy on holiday, but here it becomes a breeze. Whether you choose to stay on site or venture out, you will never have a dull moment.

By Jessica Roe

Travel facts

Seven nights from Saturday, April 11, 2026 (Easter half term) staying in a Comfort three-bedroom holiday home that sleeps up to six guests, from £549.08 per party.

Seven nights from Saturday, May 23, 2026 (May half term) staying in a Comfort two-bedroom holiday home that sleeps up to four guests, from £1,430.03 per party.

For more information and to book, visit www.eurocamp.co.uk