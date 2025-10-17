Congestion relief? Major road works project in Leamington has been completed

Warwickshire County Council has announced the completion of the A452 Ford Foundry (Myton Road/Old Warwick Road) and Queensway roundabouts Europa Way Improvement Project in Leamington. Credit: Warwickshire County Council.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has announced the completion of the A452 Ford Foundry (Myton Road/Old Warwick Road) and Queensway roundabouts Europa Way improvement project in Leamington.

The news will come as a relief to motorists after months of congestion and delays caused by the works taking place in the area.

The council has said the major highways and sustainable transport project “will deliver long-lasting benefits for the region” and that “the scheme, delivered in partnership with contractor CR Reynolds Ltd, was completed to time and budget”.

The project included installing new traffic signals at two roundabouts, additional traffic lanes to improve capacity and flow, shared footpaths and off-carriageway cycle routes, enhanced pedestrian and cycling crossing facilities and ‘innovative’ drainage solutions including rain gardens and swales.

Feedback from residents, who communicated the needs of the local community, played an important role in shaping the programme.

New crossings on Queensway roundabout and at the former Aldi site were added during the construction phase following input from councillors in the area.

The project was funded through a combination of developer contributions and £3.6 million from the Local Growth Fund, administered by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

WCC has said: “These improvements are designed to create safer and more efficient travel for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists while also supporting active travel by connecting a corridor of cycling and walking links across the area.”

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, added:

“We are delighted to see this Europa Way Project at the A452 Ford Foundry (Myton Road/Old Warwick Road) and Queensway roundabouts completed on time and on budget.

"We know it’s been disruptive at times, with nearby roadworks and diversions adding to the pressure, and we thank you for your patience while we carried out these much-needed improvements.

"This is a transformative scheme that will help improve and control traffic flow and make active travel safer and more accessible.

“It is a fantastic example of partnership working between the council, contractors, and the community – and one that will deliver safer, greener, and more sustainable travel for Warwickshire for many years to come.”