This video More videos

Take a look inside this former Boeing 727 private jet, which has been transformed into the world's coolest Airbnb in Bristol - and makes guests feel like billionaires.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The private jet - which was rumoured to have been owned by Pablo Escobar - comes with a hot tub and sauna and can cost up to £850 per night.

The unusual Airbnb in the video (click to play above) boasts two double bedrooms with ensuite toilets and showers, as well as seats which can convert into beds. It comes complete with walnut panelling, leather seats, gold plated shower and toilet - as well as the original fully-fitted cockpit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selfie in a private jet

Businessman Johnny Palmer, 41, secured consent from Bristol City Council for his project. He now offers guests the chance to live like a billionaires at 32-feet - and also opens it up for the public to go and take selfies.

Originally built in 1968 and fitted out as a private jet in 1981, the aircraft was still flying up until 2012 - when it made its final journey to Filton Airfield. | Tom Wren / SWNS

He said: "There is a bit of a role play cosplay thing going on there - people enjoy that experience and living that fantasy for a little while and then living their normal lives. The contrast - billionaire and real life - is actually really healthy to people."

Rumours it was owned by mafia boss

Originally built in 1968 and fitted out as a private jet in 1981, the aircraft was still flying up until 2012 - when it made its final journey to Filton Airfield.

Johnny said: "It was built in 1968 for Japan Airlines and in 1981 it got converted into a private jet. It had a series of owners. Eventually it could not fly anymore and in 2012 it was decommissioned. There have been many rumours about who the previous owners of the jet were - including an Arab prince and the Mafia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Someone said that Pablo Escobar might have owned it for a while," he said.

Originally built in 1968 and fitted out as a private jet in 1981, the aircraft was still flying up until 2012 - when it made its final journey to Filton Airfield. | Tom Wren / SWNS

"As to where it came before that who knows - that doesn't change the fact that we are doing so many positive stuff with it now."

‘I always wanted a private jet’

While the aircraft does not have wings or engines, all other features work including the airstairs, lighting, three toilets, shower, kitchen, fridge and many of the cockpit lights.

Johnny said: "I always wanted to have a private jet and this was an opportunity to get one - the thing that I wanted was never a plane that flew it was just having a private jet so this was perfect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally built in 1968 and fitted out as a private jet in 1981, the aircraft was still flying up until 2012 - when it made its final journey to Filton Airfield. | Tom Wren / SWNS

"I just think they are cool - I just like airplanes. Everyone wants a private jet, right?”

The whole project was a restoration job that took several years to be completed.

Tour the private jet

"The stuff that is inside was fitted out in 1981 - before I was born - and all we have done was restored it to the best that we can," he said.

Johnny now has regular open days where residents living nearby can come and tour the plane for a donation to local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "I like that it brings joy to people and a lot of people have great nights on there, kids are inspired by it. People come up here and take selfies with it."

The cheapest nights in the aircraft are £250 and the peak nights are £850 for the night.

Peak times are in August and it's nearly fully book the whole year.

Private jet used for music videos

Johnny said he lends the jet for artists for free if they are doing music videos or photoshoots for artistic processes - mostly Drill and Rap artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if there had been any celebrities staying in the Airbnb Johnny said: "Not that I know - but it is also quite discreet.

Originally built in 1968 and fitted out as a private jet in 1981, the aircraft was still flying up until 2012 - when it made its final journey to Filton Airfield. | Tom Wren / SWNS

"The whole point of it is that it is a very private space. Even if they did I would not say because respecting guest privacy is really important."

With the popularity of the business, all the income has meant they can restore the jet and improve the experience.

"The money we get from it just goes back into the project to make it better and better for future guests.

"It has never the intended to make money."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pre application was submitted this month for a second airplane to be placed next to the existing one.