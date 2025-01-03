Holidays in January: Inside world's coolest AirBnb where you experience the billionaire lifestyle
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The private jet - which was rumoured to have been owned by Pablo Escobar - comes with a hot tub and sauna and can cost up to £850 per night.
The unusual Airbnb in the video (click to play above) boasts two double bedrooms with ensuite toilets and showers, as well as seats which can convert into beds. It comes complete with walnut panelling, leather seats, gold plated shower and toilet - as well as the original fully-fitted cockpit.
Selfie in a private jet
Businessman Johnny Palmer, 41, secured consent from Bristol City Council for his project. He now offers guests the chance to live like a billionaires at 32-feet - and also opens it up for the public to go and take selfies.
He said: "There is a bit of a role play cosplay thing going on there - people enjoy that experience and living that fantasy for a little while and then living their normal lives. The contrast - billionaire and real life - is actually really healthy to people."
Rumours it was owned by mafia boss
Originally built in 1968 and fitted out as a private jet in 1981, the aircraft was still flying up until 2012 - when it made its final journey to Filton Airfield.
Johnny said: "It was built in 1968 for Japan Airlines and in 1981 it got converted into a private jet. It had a series of owners. Eventually it could not fly anymore and in 2012 it was decommissioned. There have been many rumours about who the previous owners of the jet were - including an Arab prince and the Mafia.
"Someone said that Pablo Escobar might have owned it for a while," he said.
"As to where it came before that who knows - that doesn't change the fact that we are doing so many positive stuff with it now."
‘I always wanted a private jet’
While the aircraft does not have wings or engines, all other features work including the airstairs, lighting, three toilets, shower, kitchen, fridge and many of the cockpit lights.
Johnny said: "I always wanted to have a private jet and this was an opportunity to get one - the thing that I wanted was never a plane that flew it was just having a private jet so this was perfect.
"I just think they are cool - I just like airplanes. Everyone wants a private jet, right?”
The whole project was a restoration job that took several years to be completed.
Tour the private jet
"The stuff that is inside was fitted out in 1981 - before I was born - and all we have done was restored it to the best that we can," he said.
Johnny now has regular open days where residents living nearby can come and tour the plane for a donation to local charities.
He added: "I like that it brings joy to people and a lot of people have great nights on there, kids are inspired by it. People come up here and take selfies with it."
The cheapest nights in the aircraft are £250 and the peak nights are £850 for the night.
Peak times are in August and it's nearly fully book the whole year.
Private jet used for music videos
Johnny said he lends the jet for artists for free if they are doing music videos or photoshoots for artistic processes - mostly Drill and Rap artists.
When asked if there had been any celebrities staying in the Airbnb Johnny said: "Not that I know - but it is also quite discreet.
"The whole point of it is that it is a very private space. Even if they did I would not say because respecting guest privacy is really important."
With the popularity of the business, all the income has meant they can restore the jet and improve the experience.
"The money we get from it just goes back into the project to make it better and better for future guests.
"It has never the intended to make money."
A pre application was submitted this month for a second airplane to be placed next to the existing one.
"This one will be bigger and much more impressive. And much higher and a bigger structure," concluded Johnny.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.