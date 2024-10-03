Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks celebrate start of their biggest ever Iceland programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today marks the companies’ first flights to Iceland for Winter 24/25, with scheduled services taking off from Leeds Bradford and Newcastle International Services will also operate from tomorrow from Birmingham and Manchester Over 170 departing flights on sale and more than 30,000 seats means Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks are operating their biggest ever Iceland programme – with capacity increasing by 13% Scheduled services also on sale from Bristol, East Midlands, Glasgow and London Stansted alongside once-in-a-lifetime trips from Belfast International and Edinburgh

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks waved off their first flights to Iceland for Winter 24/25 this morning (Wednesday 2nd October), marking the start of their biggest ever programme to the stunning destination.

The inaugural flights for the season took off from Leeds Bradford and Newcastle International Airports, taking customers to the bucket list destination.

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest operator of European city breaks will also operate their first flights for this winter from Birmingham and Manchester Airports tomorrow (Thursday 3rd October).

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ Winter 24/25 programme to Iceland is bigger and better than ever before and includes an expanded season from two airports – Birmingham and Manchester, with services available in December and from the end of January for the first time. This comes in direct response to demand from customers and independent travel agents, offering them even more choice and flexibility when it comes to reaching this stunning Nordic destination.

As well as commencing scheduled services this week from Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks will also operate scheduled services to Iceland from Bristol, Glasgow, East Midlands and London Stansted in Winter 24/25. In addition, a series of dedicated trips are available from Belfast International and Edinburgh Airports.

The expanded programme represents over 30,000 seats on sale, a capacity increase of 13% compared to last winter, and means the companies are operating their biggest ever programme of scheduled services and dedicated trips to the once-in-a-lifetime destination this winter.

All flights to Keflavík International Airport near Reykjavik will be operated by award-winning Jet2.com and the full Winter 24/25 programme is as follows:

Belfast International Airport

Two dedicated trips in total, including one four-night trip on 5th February 2024 and one three-night trip on 9th February 2025.

Birmingham Airport

Expanded programme includes a longer season to Iceland with services available in December and from the end of January for the first time.

with services available in December and from the end of January for the first time. Scheduled Monday and Thursday services operating from 3rd October to 9th December 2024, and 30th January to 28th April 2025.

Bristol Airport

Expanded programme means twice weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) operating from 2nd to 27th April 2025.

Edinburgh Airport

Two dedicated trips in total, including one four-night trip on 5th February 2025 and one three-night trip on 9th February 2025.

Glasgow Airport

Two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) operating from 6th to 24th November 2024.

East Midlands Airport

Two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) operating from 6th to 24th November 2024.

Leeds Bradford Airport

Scheduled Wednesday and Sunday services operating from 2nd October to 3rd November 2024, and 12th February to 30th March 2025.

London Stansted Airport

Expanded programme means the addition of more flights, with twice weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) operating from 2nd to 27th April 2025.

Manchester Airport

Expanded programme includes a longer season to Iceland with services available in December and from the end of January for the first time.

with services available in December and from the end of January for the first time. Scheduled Monday and Thursday services operating from 3rd October to 9th December 2024, and 30th January to 28th April 2025.

Newcastle International Airport

Two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) operating from 2nd October to 3rd November 2024, and 12th February to 30th March 2025.

When booking and travelling to the Iceland, customers can choose from award-winning flights with Jet2.com or package options with Jet2CityBreaks which are available for a low £60 per person deposit. In one ATOL-protected package, Jet2CityBreaks bookings include a guided Northern Lights Tour, return flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg hold luggage and coach transfers, as well as a choice of central hotels in Reykjavik. In addition, unforgettable excursions are available to purchase including those to the Golden Circle and South Shore.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This winter will see us operate our biggest ever Iceland programme, which comes in response to the fantastic demand from our customers and independent travel agent partners. We are delighted to be waving off our first customers to Iceland today for the Winter 24/25 season, marking the start of what we know will be another busy and successful season. With an unrivalled programme on sale, including scheduled flights and once-in-a-lifetimes trips from ten of our UK airport bases, our customers are guaranteed the best choice and flexibility when it comes to travelling to Iceland for a magical winter escape.”

Grétar Garðarsson, Director of Airline Relations and Route Development at Keflavik Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome the first Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks flights to Keflavik Airport this winter season. We are also extremely happy about the capacity increase in the flights for this coming season. A 13% increase is phenomenal, and we look forward to greeting all Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks travellers while Icelanders will be flocking to flights to destinations such as Leeds and Newcastle where today’s flight are coming from. This capacity increase is a clear sign of the faith Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have in Iceland and a top destination.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2CityBreaks.com.