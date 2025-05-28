Lockdown side project becomes thriving holiday let in the Cotswolds

With demand for rural getaways continuing to soar and the Cotswolds named as the most profitable place in the UK to own a holiday let, one Warwickshire homeowner is reaping the rewards after transforming an un-used home office into a thriving staycation.

Andy Cox is the owner of The Cheese Room, a one-bedroom cottage in Stretton-on-Fosse, nestled on the northern edge of the Cotswolds. Having originally converted the space during the pandemic into a home office and guest bedroom, Andy decided to take the leap into holiday letting in 2022, inspired by friends already in the business.

The 50-year-old added cosy yet contemporary furnishings to the cottage, while preserving characterful details such as exposed beams and wooden flooring.

The result is a romantic retreat for two, with an open-plan living space and tranquil surroundings. Guests can enjoy hearty pub fare at the nearby Plough Inn, explore the quaint streets of Shipston-on-Stour, or venture further afield to Stratford-upon-Avon to soak up its Shakespearean heritage.

The Cheese Room

The pretty cottage and picturesque surroundings have proven a winning combination for Andy, with The Cheese Room taking more than 30 bookings last year, and in high demand for 2025.

Andy’s success story reflects a trend of the Cotswolds continuing to dominate the UK’s staycation scene. According to Sykes Holiday Cottages’ latest Holiday Letting Outlook Report, the Cotswolds topped the ranking of highest earning holiday let hotspots for a second year running, with the average owner in the area earning £29,000 in 2024, up £500 year-on-year.

Andy Cox, owner of The Cheese Room, said: “I’ve put a lot of time and effort into making The Cheese Room a success, and I’m really proud of what it’s become.

“We tend to attract couples and solo travellers who want to switch off and enjoy everything the North Cotswolds and Shakespeare’s country have to offer. It’s been a brilliant experience getting into the holiday let business, with lots of valuable lessons learnt along the way, and we’re looking forward to seeing where else we can take the business from here!”

The Cheese Room

James Shaw, Managing Director at Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “Andy’s story shows how anyone with an eye for potential - and a little imagination - can turn an underused space into something truly special.

“The Cotswolds continues to be one of the UK’s most popular places to own a holiday let, and it’s great to see properties like The Cheese Room adding to its charm.”

To book a stay at The Cheese Room, visit: www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Cotswolds-Northamptonshire-Stretton-on-Fosse/The-Cheese-Room-1096502.html