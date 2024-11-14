Luxury train La Dolce Vita Orient Express appoints Michelin chef Heinz Beck

La Dolce Vita Orient Express has appointed three-Michelin-starred Chef Heinz Beck to lead the culinary programme on board, launching in spring 2025.

Chef Beck, with Beck and Maltese Consulting, will craft distinct dining journeys that highlight Italy’s landscapes, culture, and flavours through thoughtfully curated menus.

Chef Beck is globally renowned for his culinary mastery and deep affinity with Italy. His refined interpretation of Italian cuisine skilfully balances indulgence with wellness and epitomises excellence through his innovative transformation of ingredients into exquisite flavours.

Beck’s unique culinary philosophy is rooted in a profound appreciation for Italy’s heritage, which he combines with an innovative approach to flavours and nutrition. His meticulously crafted menus connect travellers to Italy’s beauty, history, and culture at every destination featuring a carefully curated selection of traditional Italian dishes, elevated with modern techniques and seasonal ingredients. Each meal will be a work of art, reflecting the essence of Italian cuisine while promising to delight the senses of every passenger aboard of La Dolce Vita Orient Express.

Samy Ghachem, general manager of La Dolce Vita Orient Express, remarked, “The appointment of Chef Heinz Beck represents a remarkable alignment of vision and excellence. His unparalleled culinary mastery, innovative blend of tradition and modernity, and ability to craft unforgettable dining experiences perfectly embody the essence of la dolce vita. Under his expert guidance, dining aboard La Dolce Vita Orient Express will be a grand celebration of Italy’s gastronomic diversity, and we have the utmost confidence that he will create something truly exceptional for our guests”

Commenting on his appointment, Chef Heinz Beck said, "La Dolce Vita Orient Express project represents for me and the Beck and Maltese Consulting team a wonderful opportunity to create a new path to disclose the Italian gastronomy culture. The guests will have the chance to discover our beautiful country not only through its landscapes but also through our menus: from the early morning until the midnight snacks. We want to spread the Made in Italy knowledge in a new way, showcasing the different traditions of each region so the passengers will be able to create a stronger and deeper connection with the territory.”

Aboard La Dolce Vita Orient Express, each day unfolds as a culinary and cultural odyssey, where the essence of Italian refinement is intricately woven into every moment of an extraordinary journey. Departing from Ostiense station in Rome, an evocative symbol of Italy’s timeless heritage, guests embark on an experience that blends history, elegance, and indulgence.

Each dish, artfully crafted by Chef Beck, will honour Italy’s diverse culinary heritage. His thoughtful curation ensures that every itinerary is complemented by a personalised menu, celebrating regional specialities, from Sicilian arancini to Venetian tiramisu, while seamlessly integrating the refined sophistication of la dolce vita. Behind each culinary creation lies the masterful craftsmanship of Rome’s ghost kitchen artisans, who guarantee utmost precision and freshness, curating an exquisite dining experience.

This extraordinary journey on Italy’s first luxury train transforms travel into an immersive sensory experience. Inspired by the glamour of the 1960s and 1970s, the train offers eight exclusive itineraries to captivating destinations, celebrating Italy’s rich cultural tapestry with a focus on its exceptional cuisine.

Guests may reserve directly online by visiting www.orient-express.com/la-dolce-vita. Pricing is tailored to travel preferences and departure date. Starting prices referring to a one-night itinerary are €3,500 per person in a deluxe cabin and €4,700 per person in a suite.

The launch of La Dolce Vita Orient Express precedes the anticipated openings of the first two Orient Express hotels: Orient Express La Minerva in Rome; followed by Orient Express Palazzo Donà Giovannelli in Venice. More information to be announced later in 2024.