Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I had a quirky and memorable holiday here in the UK staying at Pendeen Lighthouse in Cornwall - a perfect getaway for a summer holiday.

I have never stayed in a lighthouse before, but now I can say I have after my wonderful stay at Solebay Cottage at Pendeen Lighthouse in Cornwall. Solebay is one of two holiday cottages available at the lighthouse and has a dramatic location on the headland of the North Cornwall Coast within a Site of Special Scientific Interest and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The lighthouse is right next to Cornwall's oldest mining areas. As you step out of the cottage and walk towards the wall on the cliff edge, you can look out to see the choppy seas and the mines in the distance. One evening there was a low fog, creating an eerie mist over the mines, and it was a really breathtaking moment showcasing the beauty of Cornwall in all types of weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solebay Cottage at Pendeen Lighthouse in Cornwall. (Photo: Rural Retreats) | Rural Retreats

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Solebay Cottage is situated down the hill so as you drive to the property you are treated to beautiful views of the ocean. The lighthouse was established in 1900, electrified in 1926 and automated in 1994. It is still operational, so as the sun sets and night time rolls in the shine and bright light of the lighthouse appears. The cottage is right beside the lighthouse so you get great views of the flashing light in the dark.

The cottage, located on the lighthouse headland, means you are able to spot seals on the rocks below as well as a variety of seabirds. It is also the perfect location to watch the sun setting over the Atlantic. I was treated to a beautiful sunset one evening - and it was one of the best sunsets I have ever witnessed. There were hues of orange and pink in the sky, and I wasn’t the only one in awe. It seems the spot is well-known for its great sunsets as many had parked up to watch it!

Sunset at Pendeen Lighthouse. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The lighthouse lies six miles north of Land's End and two miles from St Just so there is plenty to do. You can go for food in the main cafe at Land’s End, walk around the town in St Just, go to the beach at Sennen Cove, or even have a nice walk along the promenade in Penzance. The location of Solebay Cottage is ideal for exploring Cornwall and seeing all of its rugged beauty.

The cottage itself has sea views so you are treated to wonderful views every day. The cottage has a garden, on-site parking, and has the sandy beaches of Whitesand Bay and Gwynver close by. On Rural Retreat’s website it states that there is very limited mobile signal, however I found to have good mobile signal when I stayed at the property which was a bonus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cottage itself has been used for honeymoons, bridal parties before weddings, and for family holidays. It is the perfect, relaxing stay with stunning views all around - and the housekeeper Diana keeps the accommodation spotless.

Want a quirky holiday this summer? Ocean views every day, coastal walks and to enjoy the unique opportunity of staying at a lighthouse? This cottage is for you.