Stagecoach Midlands expands electric bus fleet in major £46 million investment

Stagecoach Midlands is set to increase its electric vehicle fleet to 92 buses. The investment of more than £46m will see 45% of the Warwickshire fleet powered by electricity. Solar power installed at depots in Leamington Spa and Nuneaton in partnership with VEV. The new fleet of vehicles will include state-of-the-art Yutong and Alexander Dennis models.

Stagecoach Midlands, part of the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, has today announced a major expansion of its electric vehicle fleet, set to increase the number of electric buses to 92. This expansion marks a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to cleaner, greener transport across the region.

The new vehicles, which are being introduced into service in phases over the summer, will see 45% of the fleet at the Warwickshire depot alone powered by electricity once fully deployed.

An event at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon brought together local stakeholders, media, and transportation partners to hear more about the roll-out, which includes the installation of solar panels and high-powered charging points delivered in partnership with e-fleet solutions provider VEV. Attendees also had the opportunity to see examples of the newly introduced Yutong E12s and E10s, as well as Alexander Dennis Ltd (ADL) E400s—all featuring an average range of approximately 200 miles on a single charge.

Steve Hayes: TfWM. Cllr Stuart Green: Cabinet Support Member for Transport and Planning. Mark Whitelocks: MD Stagecoach Midlands. Mark Ryder: Executive Director for Communities. Ben Werth: Alexander Dennis. Simon Cubitt: VEV.

The initiative represents a total investment of over £46 million, with £28.4 million funded directly by Stagecoach and the remaining support provided by Warwickshire County Council and West Midlands Combined Authority through the Department for Transport (DfT) ZEBRA2 and All Electric Bus City schemes, as well as Warwick District Council.

The new buses will enhance passengers’ journeys with a smoother, quieter, cleaner ride along with next-stop announcements, USB charging points and two wheelchair spaces for additional accessibility.

Mark Whitelocks, Managing Director of Stagecoach Midlands, commented:

" This investment marks a major milestone in our journey to deliver a cleaner, smarter transport network for the Midlands. By expanding our electric fleet to 92 vehicles, we’re not only reducing emissions but also improving air quality for our communities and future generations.

Celebrating the expansion of the electric bus fleet in Warwickshire and Coventry

“It’s a proud moment for our team and a testament to the power of partnership between Stagecoach, local authorities, and government. Together, we’re driving real change on the road to net zero.”

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said:

“This investment isn’t just about cleaner and greener buses, it’s about better journeys for everyone. This brand new electric fleet brings greater comfort and convenience to passengers, all part of my commitment to building an affordable and reliable bus network right across the West Midlands.”

This latest investment is part of Stagecoach’s wider sustainability plan, supporting the UK’s net zero targets and enhancing local air quality through the introduction of zero-emission public transport options.

Cllr Stuart Green: Cabinet Support Member for Transport and Planning. John Slinger MP: Rugby. Ben Werth: Alexander Dennis. Steve Hayes: TfWM. Simon Cubitt: VEV. Mark Whitelocks: MD Stagecoach Midlands

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council's Executive Director for Communities, said:

"This significant investment by Stagecoach Midlands, supported by Warwickshire County Council and other partners, marks a pivotal moment for public transport in our region. Increasing our electric bus fleet to 92 vehicles, with 45% of the Warwickshire depot's buses now electric, demonstrates a strong commitment to reducing emissions and improving air quality for our residents. We are proud to be part of this initiative, bringing quieter, cleaner, and more accessible journeys to our communities."