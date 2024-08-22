Discover magical Christmas breaks at Ettington Park Hotel
Every moment at Ettington Park is carefully crafted to delight you and your loved ones, so you can guarantee an unforgettable experience filled with traditions, delectable dining, and the chance to truly relax and indulge. Read on for an overview of what’s in store during your stay.
Christmas Eve: Arrive from 1pm for a delicious afternoon tea and settle into your home away from home. Festivities commence at 4pm with winter warming cocktails and carol singing. Join us later in the evening for Champagne and canapes before a black tie dinner accompanied by live music.
Christmas Day: Start your day with a glass of fizz and a cooked breakfast in time for Santa’s arrival at 10.30am. Lunch is served at 1.30pm and an evening buffet will be available to end the perfect festive day.
Boxing Day: Enjoy a cooked breakfast before exploring the local area and then enjoy a two course carvery lunch before cocktails and canapes will be served in the evening alongside a two course dinner and pantomime to round off the festive weekend.
Prices start at £1,685 per room and £337 per child for a 2-night stay. More information is on the website and also in the Ettington Park Hotel Christmas Brochure. Let us know if you need high res imagery or have any further questions - we’re here to help.
