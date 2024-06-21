This week's best bargain flights, short breaks and holidays - from Cape Verde to cruises
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
If you want to get away from it all, TUI is offering 35% off a seven-night stay in Atlantic archipelago Cape Verde. You can stay in The Odjo D’Agua Hotel with sea views and a stone’s throw away from the bars and restaurants of Santa Maria. Prices from £760pp with flights departing from Manchester Airport on July 11 2024.
There’s also a 30% off deal for Boa Vista, with a seven-night, all-inclusive stay at The Hotel Riu Touareg. There’s a white-sand beach on the hotel’s doorstep and an adults only exclusive pool. Prices from £928pp with flights departing from London Gatwick Airport on July 15 2024.
First Choice has a deal for Rhodes with a whopping 52% off. Stay at newly-renovated The Fresh Hotel, with a sandy beach just a 15 minute stroll away. This deal is for bed and breakfast for seven nights, and flights are from Manchester on July 7 2024. Prices from £396 per person.
You can also fly to Tunisia with First Choice with a break at The Phenicia Hotel which backs onto the beach - and Hammamet town centre just a 10-minute taxi ride away. This break is 30% off and prices are from £535 per person for an all-inclusive seven-night stay with flights from Cardiff on July 1 2024.
Kids will love this break by OnTheBeach to Majorca, with a stay at the Club Mac Alcudia which has seven swimming pools and includes free entry to the Hidropark Waterpark, which is decked out with slides, wave pools and a swim-up bar. There’s also a kids club, mini-golf and an inflatables area on site. Oh, and it’s all inclusive. Depart Leeds Bradford on August 31 for seven-nights to catch the last of the summer holidays, with prices from £739pp.
If a cruise is more up your street, this late deal from Marella might be for you. You can book the Ottoman Odyssey with £635 off a seven-night cruise visiting Marmaris, Istanbul, Bozcaada and Bodrum in Turkey, with stops in Crete and Rhodes. The cruise ship departs on July 22 2024 and this all-inclusive break is £1039 per person. This price includes return flights from UK airports.
Or get on board the Adriatic Explorer with £466 off an all-inclusive cruise for seven nights, stopping off at Corfu, Croatia and Italy, departing on July 5 2024 from £1321 per person. This price includes return flights from UK airports.
When it comes to flights, EasyJet have a number of great deals on this week, with London Gatwick to Ibiza from £24.99, London Luton to Paris from £26.99, Birmingham to Berlin from £31.99, Liverpool to Barcelona from £43.99, and Glasgow to Marseille from £48.99. Flights are one way per person including taxes.