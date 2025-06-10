Traffic report: Long delays in south Warwickshire as motorists look for diversions after M40 lorry crash near Gaydon

There are long delays in south Warwickshire this morning (Tuesday) as motorists look for diversions after a lorry crash on the M40 near Gaydon.

Lane restrictions are in place both ways between J11 (Banbury) and J12 (Gaydon) following the collision between a lorry and the central reservation.

The barrier has suffered significant damage and repairs will be undertaken today, continuing the misery for drivers.

One motorist said: “The M40 is at a standstill. Traffic is backing up through Banbury and it’s to be avoided if at all possible.”

Motorway cameras traffic alerts says: “Normal traffic conditions are expected between 10:15am and 10:30am on 10 June 2025.”

National Highways East says lane restrictions are in place both ways so congestion should be expected by motorists driving south from Warwick.