Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All aboard for reporter Lucie Green’s taste of cruising and why she’s now a convert.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Going on a cruise never appealed to me.

I couldn’t imagine being tied to a ship for days on end.

I’m a free spirit. I like to roam and explore.

Fall in love with beautiful Norway.

P&O changed my mind. Now I’m a cruise convert.

My first experience of life on the ocean waves was quite by chance and very last minute.

Mum was already an experienced cruiser and had shared the numerous benefits of ship life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, let’s be honest, who would in their right mind would turn down a 14-day trip to the sunny Caribbean?

Iona in all her glory.

As a cruise virgin, I admit I was slightly nervous. I knew once I’d boarded the Oceana, there was no going back.

After my first night, I’d fallen in love with this new way of seeing the world.

My latest break was to Norway (my second time back to the majestic fjords).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again, we travelled with P&O from Southampton, this time on board Iona.

Ready for dinner: Stephen Pratt, Jasmine Green and Paul Ingram.

I knew this would be a holiday packed with adventure, culture and breathtaking scenery.

Having a balcony will cost a bit more, but it’s so worth it.

There’s plenty to do on those days at sea. You’ll never get bored on a cruise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The speciality restaurants do get booked up quickly, so best to get in sooner rather than later.

You can get everything from perfectly cooked and seasoned steak and lobster to simple pizza or burger and chips.

I have to say portions are not what they used to be in the sit-down restaurants, but fear not, you simply can’t go hungry on a cruise.

Each restaurant has its own distinct styling. My favourite was the Sindhu which served mouth-watering authentic Indian cuisine with a British twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ship has plenty of entertainment whether it’s a dip in one of the many pools, a show, bingo, sport or a good old-fashioned line dance.

The cabins are well equipped and super cosy and we didn’t have enough time to see the variety of films available.

Plenty for children to do on board, including kids’ clubs for all ages.

Want to really relax? Head to the Oasis health and beauty spa. They don’t give their services away, but you’re on holiday – treat yourself. Expect to pay around £100 for a full massage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My teenage daughter enjoyed a full glow-up in the hair salon while I had a relaxing massage. Luxury.

After a busy day on shore, curl up with a book and simply watch the world go by or head to one of the many bars and dance into the next day.

I was curious about feeling the boat move on the water. Yes, but it’s just a gentle pull and so soothing for nap times!

Land ahoy!

Cruising through the fjords is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are plenty of shore excursions whether you’re a thrill-seeker or like to take things at a more gentle pace. Choose your experiences sooner rather than later because the popular ones do sell out.

See the glaciers which are nothing short of awe-inspiring.

To learn more about the Viking era, try the Stavanger Highlights shore excursion, which will take you to historically significant locations such as Hafrsfjord, where Viking King Harald Hårfagre defeated the last of the regional princes and united Norway into one kingdom.

In Haugesund, the Historic Avaldsnes and Viking Village tour will give you a fascinating insight into the homeland of the Viking kings.

Thoughts of Norwegian towns and cities bring to mind colourful waterfront buildings surrounded by jaw-dropping scenery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bergen in particular serves as a picture-perfect example of this. Norway’s second-largest city is a former European Capital of Culture, and its charming 11th-century wooden buildings are sure to impress.

Explore it on the Bergen Walking Tour shore excursion, or take the cable car and see it all from above on the Heights and Highlights tour.

Stavanger is another gem – its scenic old town makes for a great stroll and the perfect place to pick up gifts and souvenirs or try local cuisine.

You simply must sample the Norwegian waffles (Hjertevafler). If you fancy a beer, expect to pay around £10 a pint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do pack a rain mac. Both times I’ve been, it’s been very drizzly.

So, keep an open mind, find your sea legs and give cruising a try.

Nothing to lose and only precious memories to gain.

Anchors aweigh!

For a family of three sharing a cabin with balcony, we paid around £1,000 per person for one week. To find out more, visit https://www.pocruises.com/