Video: giant HS2 structure under A46 Kenilworth Bypass is near final phase of construction

Construction of a 14,500-tonne box structure designed to take the new HS2 line under the A46 Kenilworth Bypass has taken a major step forward, following the successful installation of 120 gigantic beams.

The concrete beams, ranging between 13 metres and 24 metres in length were carefully lifted into place using three giant cranes to form an integral part of the structure’s top.

A dedicated team of engineers worked round the clock to successfully complete the entire operation ahead of schedule in just 14 days.

Due for completion later this year, the huge box is currently being built on land next to a section of the A46 rather than constructing it beneath the carriageway itself – avoiding the need for up to two years of traffic management measures.

The A46 Kenilworth Bypass box structure. Credit: HS2.

With the beams now in place on top of the box, the finishing touches include completing the deck – the flat surface placed on top of the beams – and installing parapets.

In spring, the completed structure will be moved into position under the existing carriageway using an innovative technique.

This will involve a jacking mechanism, designed by specialist civil and structural engineering company Freyssinet, which will push the box across on a guiding raft at a speed of up to 2.5 metres per hour for a total distance of 64 metres.

Together with National Highways and its construction partner for the West Midlands, Balfour Beatty VINCI, HS2 has started preparing for the box push procedure.

A section of the A46 between Festival Island (Coventry) and Thickthorn Island (Kenilworth) will be closed for two weekends next month for the first stage of preparation work – with plans to move the structure into position during a full closure of the A46 Kenilworth Bypass in spring for up to three weeks.

During the weekend closures - from 8pm on February 7 to 6am on February 10 and from 8pm on February 14 to 6am on February 17 – HS2 engineers will upgrade road safety barriers, adjust the layout of the central reservation and complete advance drainage works under the carriageway.

Residents wanting to know more about HS2’s activity in the area can attend a drop-in event at the Kenilworth Centre on Wednesday (January 15) from 2pm to 7pm.

For more information visit www.hs2.org.uk/events call 08081 434434 or email [email protected]