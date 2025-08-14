Video: HS2 completes major river realignment project in Warwickshire

HS2 has completed a major river enhancement in Warwickshire, which at 749 metres is the most significant realignment of a natural river on the project.

The re-naturalisation of the River Cole near Coleshill is aimed at improving the existing river environment by creating more meander bends and enhancing habitats in the river and along its banks to maximise biodiversity.

To build the Birmingham Spur of the Delta Junction, one of the most complex construction areas on the entire HS2 route, a section of the river needed to be permanently realigned to support the construction of two new viaducts and a series of railway embankments.

The realignment project was designed by HS2’s Mott MacDonald SYSTRA Design Joint Venture and delivered by ecologists and engineers working for HS2’s construction partner Balfour Beatty VINCI. In consultation with external stakeholders, including the Environment Agency, the team has created a holistic nature-based design.

Excavation works were completed in 2024 and temporary dams were then removed, allowing the water to flow into the new river section. Since then, the team has been monitoring how the new watercourse is establishing itself in flow, river shape and habitat characteristics.

In addition to environmental improvements, the design integrates recreational spaces and pathways alongside the river, drawing inspiration from the area's historical use as a boating lake by the Edwardians.

When the area is reopened to the public, communities will be able to enjoy new public spaces such as grassed embankments, footpaths, observation areas and Japanese style stepping stones over water features, which will enrich their experience of the natural environment around the river.

This forms part of HS2’s Green Corridor along the route, creating a network of bigger, better-connected, climate resilient habitats and new green spaces for people and wildlife to enjoy in the future.

Simon Casey, HS2 Ltd’s Head of Environment for Main Works Civils said: “As climate change continues to pose challenges, HS2 aims to create solutions that successfully integrate climate resilient infrastructure, environmental preservation and positive community benefit.

“The holistic approach to this River Cole realignment is a shining example of this and it’s incredibly exciting to see what the team has achieved.

"It is part of our wider Green Corridor programme and will create a valuable learning legacy for the civil engineering profession, providing a replicable model for future projects.”