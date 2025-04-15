Warwick South expected to be one of busiest Welcome Break services this Easter weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the Easter holidays approach, Warwick residents and travellers through the area can expect a flurry of activity on the roads. Welcome Break has given a heads-up on the busiest travel routes and highlighted the ideal service areas for well-deserved pit stops during the April getaways.

Warwick Shines as a Key Pit Stop in Welcome Break's Easter Travel Predictions

Based on Welcome Break's recent findings, routes connecting London with Birmingham and Southampton, as well as those heading to the East of England, are predicted to experience the most traffic this year. This is particularly relevant for Warwick, given its strategic location along the M40, a major artery for Easter travellers.

From April 7th to 21st, Welcome Break anticipates greeting over seven million visitors across the UK, offering much-needed comfort during long journeys. Among the top five busiest service areas, Warwick South on the M40 stands out prominently. Here’s why:

1. Birchanger Green: Expected to be the most frequented Welcome Break service area, Birchanger Green on the M11 near the A120 junction is ideal for travellers heading to and from the East of England, including those flying from Stansted Airport.

2. Oxford: Situated on the M40, Oxford’s service area is a crucial stop for travellers moving through the heart of the country, catering to both northbound and southbound traffic between London and Birmingham.

3. Fleet South: Positioned on the M3, Fleet South is essential for those travelling between London and the south coast, making it a key destination for both holidaymakers and commuters.

4. South Mimms: Located at the busy intersection of the M25 and A1(M), South Mimms caters to a high volume of visitors around the outskirts of London.

5. Warwick South: Among these top service areas, Warwick South is particularly noteworthy for those travelling on the M40 between London and Birmingham. Its convenient location makes it an ideal stop for those heading to popular spots like Stratford-upon-Avon and the Cotswolds.

Gary Steele, Operations Director at Welcome Break, shared his anticipation for the busy season: “We are looking forward to welcoming many visitors to our service areas this April. As Easter approaches, we are fully prepared to handle the increased traffic and ensure that our customers have access to the best facilities and services. To make your journey as smooth as possible, we recommend planning your route in advance, taking regular breaks to stay refreshed, and making the most of the amenities at our service areas. Remember, a well-timed stop can turn a long drive into a more enjoyable experience. Safe travels to all!”

This Easter, Welcome Break is also enhancing the travel experience with family-friendly activities. From 4th to 27th April, all service areas will host Easter Egg Hunts with exciting prizes and provide free Easter Twinkle activity mats to keep kids entertained. Additionally, from 4th to 15th April, participating sites will accept Easter egg donations for local community centres, hospitals, and schools, offering a chance for travellers to give back during the holidays.