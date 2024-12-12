Watch: video of drone timelapse footage of HS2 viaduct taking shape over Warwickshire river

HS2 has published a new video of drone timelapse footage showing one of the viaducts along the high-speed rail line taking shape over a Warwickshire river.

The two 159-metre-long steel spans of HS2’s River Cole Viaducts have been completed near Coleshill Warwickshire, signalling further progress at the project’s Delta Junction.

The operation, executed by HS2’s civils contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV), involved lifting eight pre-manufactured 'U'-shaped welded steel box girder sections into place.

The sections weighed between 76 and 273 tonnes, and were placed onto six concrete piers and four abutments to form two parallel viaducts over the River Cole.

The River Cole viaduct segments being moved into place. Credit: HS2.

The pre-assembled sections were transported to the lifting position on site using giant self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs).

They were then lifted into place by a Liebherr LR 1600-2 crawler crane, a highly specialized piece of lifting equipment with a maximum capacity of 600 tonnes and an operating height of up to 50 metres.

This section of the HS2 route between London and the West Midlands is known as the Delta Junction - a triangular section of railway line made up of embankments, cuttings and a total of 13 viaducts taking high speed tracks over motorways, local roads, existing rail lines, rivers and floodplains.

The two River Cole viaducts are being constructed over a realigned section of the River Cole for high-speed trains to travel between London and Birmingham.

They curve away from the northbound route, bringing HS2 passengers into the heart of Birmingham at the city’s flagship Curzon Street Station.

This operation follows on from the completion of two viaduct spans over the M42/M6 link roads, meaning that four of the 13 Delta viaduct spans are now in place.

The next stage of construction for the River Cole viaducts is to install the parapets and pre-cast concrete elements to finish the structures next year.

Sam Hinkley, lead senior project manager for Delta Junction at HS2 Ltd, said: “This is a fantastic milestone for the team, who have delivered meticulous planning, design and coordination to skilfully complete this huge engineering operation in such a complex construction area.

“This is world-class civil engineering being delivered to improve connectivity in the West Midlands.

"It’s fantastic to see the Delta Junction viaducts take shape, with more big construction operations set to be delivered in 2025.”