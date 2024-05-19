Two newborn baby Barbary macaques cuddle their mothers in adorable video footage
Adorable video shows two newborn baby Barbary macaques cuddling up to their mothers.
The Moroccan monkeys are thought to be only a few weeks old but are already exploring their surroundings.
The bright-eyed new arrivals at Trentham Monkey Forest near Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire make up a shrinking world-wide population of just 8,000 Barbary macaques - with the species now classed as highly endangered.
The 60-acre forest hosts 140 free-roaming Barbary macaques, and more babies are expected to arrive in the coming months.
Monkey Forest Park Director Matt Lovatt said: "We are thrilled to welcome these new additions to our Monkey Forest family. They are already proving to be incredibly popular with our visitors, who are enjoying watching them play and interact with their monkey families.”