Sevenoaks restaurant raids: Video captures burglar hiding under counter after smashing though glass door
Shocking police bodycam footage shows the moment a burglar was found hiding under a counter after he smashed through the door of a restaurant.
Stephen Clark, 49, broke into two premises within the space of 30 minutes on the night of May 31 2024. Clark forced the doors at both venues, in Sevenoaks, Kent, damaging glass panels, frames, and locks in the process.
Clark can be seen putting his hand through a smashed glass door panel before kicking the door open. Later, an officer is seen shining a torch into the dark restaurant and shouting: “It’s the police. If there’s anybody in this building please come to the front and make yourself known”. The officer then walks behind the restaurant’s counter to find Clark crouched on the floor and says, “Hello Sir”, before arresting him at the scene.
Clark was charged with two counts of burglary and remanded in custody. He attended a hearing at Sevenoaks Magistrates' Court on June 3, where he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.
