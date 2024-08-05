This video More videos

Alarming CCTV footage shows the moment a child jumps in front of a train just as it rolls into a commuter station.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heart-pounding video revealed how the youngster was chased onto the tracks of Bramley Station, in Leeds, West Yorks., while with a group of others youths. And it then showed how the young individual apparently pleaded for his pals to let them back onto the platform as a train pulled into the terminal.

The shocking footage has prompted a warning from Network Rail. | Network Rail/SWNS

Eventually the child - wearing a black raincoat and jogging bottoms - was able to clamber out of harm’s way. But later footage seemed to show the same child ripping up a plastic waste bag and throwing it on the line as the train waited to move forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other CCTV also showed another member of the group jumping onto the line after a train departed. While further clips taken from Newton Aycliffe and Seaham, both in Co Durham., showed other youths jumping on tracks and pausing to take pictures at a crossing.

Network Rail has found trespass incidents are more frequent on its North and East Route during the summer months - with 70% reported between April and September last year. And they said these caused passengers to face nearly 12,000 minutes of delayed trains - equivalent to more than eight days.