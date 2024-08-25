Hay fever: Watch as doctor shares top tips for reducing exposure to pollen and relieving symptoms
The Met Office pollen forecast says there’ll be a high pollen count in certain areas of the UK on bank holiday Monday (August 26) and into the rest of the week.
Hay fever season in the UK happens at slightly different times according to the type of pollen that is around. For grass pollen, the type that most people are allergic to, the season lasts from mid-May until July. Tree pollen occurs from late March to mid-May and weed pollen season is usually from the end of June to September.
Hay fever can cause coughing, sneezing and itchy eyes, however there are things you can do to reduce exposure to pollen and relieve your symptoms.
NHS GP and TV Doctor Dr. Ellie Cannon recommends medications like antihistamines (Allevia), nose sprays and eye drops but also advises people to think about the ways you can keep pollen away from you.
Keep windows and doors closed
Despite warmer weather, it is important to try and keep windows and doors closed at home.
Pollen can blow in from the outside and settle in the home, triggering hay fever. If pollen is in your home, a deep clean may be required to remove the particles.
Take a shower and wash clothes and bedding
After spending a day outside, you should take a shower and put your clothes in the wash, again to prevent pollen entering the home. Allergy relief wipes can also be used to quickly remove pollen from your hands and face.
Washing bedding at a hot temperature each week can help to get rid of pollen particles from your sheets.
Use an air purifier
An air purifier sucks in air and traps any floating particles before blowing the clean air back out.
One with a HEPA filter can help remove small pollen particles from the air, along with dust and viruses, so you don’t breath the pollen in and develop allergy symptoms.
