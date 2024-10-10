Shocking video shows moment driver smashes into oncoming traffic in illegal overtake - seriously injuring four
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shocking video shows the moment a driver smashes into oncoming traffic as he loses control after overtaking a lorry - seriously injuring four people.
On November 26 2022, a three vehicle collision occurred on the A30 near Rawridge in Devon.
Norman Chai, the driver of one of the vehicles, was driving to Cornwall for a holiday accompanied by his wife and mother-in-law. Despite wet driving conditions, he went to overtake a HGV, moving into a dedicated turning lane for opposing traffic.
Chai pulled his vehicle back into his own lane before a central island, but in doing so lost control of his vehicle and ‘fishtailed’ across into the path of oncoming traffic - before striking the front of an oncoming Mitsubishi.
In the collision, Chai’s Vauxhall rotated 180 degrees clockwise back into the westbound carriageway before coming to rest. The Mitsubishi, unable to avoid Chai’s vehicle, also rotated and came to rest. A Kia Rio following the Mitsubishi was unable to avoid colliding with the driver’s side of the Mitsubishi.
Chai, his wife and mother-in-law all suffered multiple lacerations and fractures. The driver of the Mitsubishi also sustained fractures, as did the passenger of the Kia Rio.
In an interview, Chai said that he believed he waited until there was enough room and time for him to overtake the HGV, but ended up losing control. He added that with hindsight, he shouldn’t have carried out the manoeuvre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.