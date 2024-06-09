Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drone footage captured the emotional moment an owner was reunited with her sausage dog - after it went missing for 10 days.

Heartwarming video shows the moment a lost dog gets returned to her overjoyed owner - after a drone operator found her in a field. The pooch escaped on May 27, and after a frantic search the family feared they may never see Mila, a miniature Dachshund, again.

Farmer spotted the ‘timid’ dog

After 10 days scouring the village and nearby fields with a search party of friends, family and strangers, Karen Higgens, and her daughter, Alannah, 15, finally had a dash of hope when a local farmer reported that he’d seen a dog ‘dart in front of his machinery’ in a field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen enlisted the help of Drone to Home - a volunteer charity helping owners locate their missing dogs using specialist drones - to help pinpoint the pooch's exact location - while Alannah sat by and waited for the shy dog to approach.

Thermal drones found lost pet

Mila, almost two, made a beeline for her owner when they were reunited on June 5. Karen, a mum-of-three, from Swavesey, Cambridgeshire, said: “She is a miracle - we never gave up hope. I kept saying to my daughter, Alannah: 'We will find her and bring her home'."

Timid Mila slipped out of an open door while with a dogsitter. Drone to Home with their specialist thermal imaging drones had travelled from across the country and were able to pinpoint Mila's location by hovering above the field and tracking with thermal imaging.

Dog reunited with owner

Karen said drone charity then encouraged Alannah, her 15-year-old daughter, to see if she could coax Mila as she is the pup's 'favourite' person. She said: "Alannah would sit in the field and walk around it, and Mila would come close to her and then dart away again.”