Elton John reveals he can’t watch his own musical due to health complications

Footage shows Elton John speaking about his health at a gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada.

The 77-year-old music legend lost the vision in his right eye due to an infection and hasn't been able to "see" his new musical 'The Devil Wears Prada' properly.

He said the cast "sounded great" despite being unable to see them, as he attended a charity gala event put on by the stage adaptation of the 2006 flick in aid of the Elton John AIDS Foundation at London's Dominion Theatre yesterday.

The gala featured a number of high-profile attendees, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and actress Lily Collins from Emily In Paris.

Elton John speaks at a gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada musical. | TikTok / @aeronjamesuk

Praising his spouse, he added: "To my husband who’s been my rock because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews... it’s hard for me to see it but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight OK. Thank you for coming!"

In September, Elton John revealed details of a severe eye infection he battled over the summer left him blind in his right eye and with minimal sight in his left.

The singer explained that the infection made it difficult for him to work on new music: “I’m kind of stuck in the moment, because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for start.”

While his recovery is slow, Elton remains optimistic: "There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay" he added.

The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, is an adaptation of the 2006 film, which was based on the novel by Lauren Weisberger.

The musical, which premiered in 2023, follows the story of a young woman working as an assistant to a powerful fashion magazine editor. Elton John wrote the score for the musical while he still had his sight.

The news of this eye infection comes alongside a year of success, with his recent Disney+ documentary ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’ which explores his remarkable career and personal life. The film highlights his journey, musical legacy and challenges he's faced along the way.

Despite this triumph, Elton has struggled to finish new music due to his vision problems.

He shared that the inability to read lyrics or see properly has made it impossible to work in the studio.

He told 'Good Morning America': "It’s been a while since I’ve done anything. I just have to get off my backside.”

Despite this, he says he is using his initiative to try and get back into his work and get better.