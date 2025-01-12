Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows floodwater, which rose to around two to three feet, inside the £500,000, seven-bed home - causing ‘tens of thousands’ of pounds of damage.

A family's £500,000 seven-bed home has been destroyed by floodwater - just days after they completed repairs from floods a year ago.

Jacob Davidge, 28, woke in the early hours of January 7 to find his home flooding after heavy rain.

The civil engineering contractor, who shares the home with his father-in-law, mother-in-law, and wife, says the deluge this week is the second in around 12 months - after heavy rain caused the property to flood in January 2024.

Jacob Davidge's flood damaged home. | Jacob Davidge / SWNS

The 2024 flood ruined the entire downstairs floor - including the kitchen which had only just been renovated. The kitchen floor was finally re-tiled in December 2024 - completing the renovations - only for it to be underwater once again days later.

The water rose to around two to three feet, causing extensive damage to the ground floor of the Loughborough property, with Jacob believing it has caused tens of thousands of pounds of damage. The family now faces going back to square one with renovations.

The repeated flooding has left Jacob questioning why more hasn’t been done to prevent it. Jacob suspects environmental factors are at play but is frustrated by the lack of progress in addressing the issue.

The family has submitted an insurance claim, but Jacob knows from experience the process won’t be quick.

Jacob said: “When I came downstairs in the morning I couldn’t believe it. We’ve lived here for over 20 years and never had any issues. Then, twice in one year it’s flooded, it’s bordering on stupidity.

“Not a lot has been done since last year to prevent it from happening again. It’s incredibly disheartening. You put so much effort into making your home a nice place to live, only to see it destroyed again.”