Shocking moment car drives along the pavement to get past bin lorry
A video compilation of driving offences released by the police includes the moment a car drives along the pavement to get past a bin lorry.
Shocking footage shows the moment a car drives along the pavement to get past a bin lorry.
Humberside police released the footage as part of a compilation video showing cars running red lights and performing reckless overtakes.
Operation Snap
Operation Snap is an online platform that allows the public to submit video evidence of driving offences they've witnessed, with the purpose of improving road safety and prosecuting those that place others at risk.
The offences that can be investigated through Operation Snap include:
In an emergency always dial 999 where there is a threat to life or a crime in progress, for non-emergencies dial 101.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.