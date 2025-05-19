This video More videos

This was the dramatic moment police raided a cocaine dealer’s home, following a stop and search at a drugs “hotspot”.

Footage captures a drug dealer uttering the words “I’ll pay for the door dad” as he gets arrested during a house raid.

The class A dealer can also be heard saying “pick me up later, yeah?” - he has been on remand in prison ever since. He has now been jailed for five-and-a-half years, alongside his “second in command” who has been handed two years and four months in prison after they both admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Billy Venemore, 20, was arrested in Church Terrace, Wisbech – a known drugs “hotspot” – on 25 May last year after a stop-search by police. Venemore was released under investigation but arrested again two months later after evidence from his phone indicated he was the “second in command”, being instructed to deliver cocaine and heroin to customers at various “hotpots”, as well as many messages advising him to avoid certain locations due to high police presence or checking to see if he had been arrested.

Fred Cook (left) and Billy Venmore (right)

Fred Cook, 22, who was believed to be the principal member operating the drugs line, was arrested on 19 June last year when the neighbourhood policing team carried out a warrant at his home near Wisbech.

Inside the property was an array of designer items including watches, shoes, clothing and accessories estimated to be worth more than £40,000, as well as a cash counter and £490 in cash in his car. After seizing his mobile phone, hundreds of text messages relating to drug dealing across Wisbech were found.

Jail sentences handed out

The pair appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Thursday (May 15) where Venemore, of Wisbech, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, and possession of cannabis.

Cook was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and acquiring criminal property – namely luxury clothing.

Cook admitted additional charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, cocaine and crack cocaine, offering to supply ecstasy, acquiring criminal property – namely cash, being in possession of an offensive weapon in a private place – namely an extendable baton, five counts of fraud by false representation, three counts of perverting the course of justice and two counts of supplying an article to be used in fraud.

“The impact of drug dealing has been a very real issue"

Detective Constable Joshua Crown, who investigated, said: “The impact of drug dealing has been a very real issue within Wisbech, which the neighbourhood team have been working hard to tackle.