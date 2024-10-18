Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch as members of the public discuss their most memorable Halloween costume and how they will be celebrating this year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public have reflected on the spooky season - discussing if and how they get involved in the Halloween celebrations.

People in Leeds spoke to us about their favourite Halloween costumes and how they will be celebrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden said: “[There’s] a lot of people you can dress up [as] nowadays, I think Keir Starmer would be one that would scare everybody on Halloween so I think I might dress up as Keir Starmer this year. Sorry to be political, I tried to avoid it”.

Public reflect on their most memorable costume. | National World Local TV

Scarlet said: “Personally I find Halloween very stressful. I feel like you’ve got to go out and do something and it’s got to be this big night. There’s a bit of pressure”.

Jude said: “I dressed like a vampire every I think, until I was 12 and then it kind of got a bit weirder. I remember coming down this street dressed as Enya for a Reggaeton party a few years ago which was quite funny”.

Adam added that he was going to a Halloween party dressed as Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.