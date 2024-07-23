This video More videos

Police have released CCTV footage of a man luring a 14-year-old girl off a city street, before he raped her at a guesthouse.

CCTV shows the moment a man lured a girl aged 14 off a city street before supplying her with alcohol and raping her.

When the rape of a 14-year-old girl was reported in Leicester in July 2023, but with little information about the suspect or the location of the offence, a specialist team began carrying out enquiries to identify the person responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aluwas Razak was arrested after police looked through hours of CCTV footage to find the face of the suspect. While out on enquiries to try and identify the man matching the CCTV images, a detective spotted Razak in the street. He was charged the following day with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against the teenager.

Moment man lured girl, 14, off city street before rape attack. | Leicestershire Police