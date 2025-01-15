Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CCTV shows a Mercedes-Benz driver crashing into a stationary vehicle and a tree in the middle of the night, before driving off.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV shows how a Mercedes-Benz driver crashed into a parked car and a tree before driving off as if nothing happened.

The driver can be seen crashing into the stationary vehicle in front of Colin Aylward's home in Dagenham, east London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Aylward, 52, said he wasn’t woken by the noise of the crash, but checked his cameras once he noticed the parked car was closer than usual to his driveway.

He says there was 'a little bit' of damage to the parked car, which is not his, but that white paint on the tree and the curb shows the Mercedes likely came off worse.