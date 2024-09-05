CCTV shows thief snatching phone from victim as they speed past on bike - as snatch thefts more than double
Shocking CCTV shows the moment a thief snatches a victim’s mobile as they speed past on a bike - as snatch thefts more than double in a year.
Analysis from the Home Office has revealed an estimated 78,000 people had phones or bags grabbed from them on the streets in the year leading up to March 2024. This has risen by 153 per cent, up from 31,000 incidents in the year to March 2023.
To tackle the issue, the government says tech companies and manufacturers will be called to attend a Home Office summit on the issue - which will look at new innovations that could take on the illegal market. Operation Opal, the national police intelligence unit, will also launch an intelligence probe to gather intel on the criminals who steal mobile phones, and where these devices end up - providing a stronger picture of the stolen mobile phone market.
What to do if your phone is stolen?
Writing on X, accompanying footage of a ‘phone snatch’ incident, the City of London Police gave advice on what to do if your phone is stolen.
They Said: “Dial *#06# to find out your phone’s unique IMEI. The network provider can block it for future use. Your phone will have a “find my phone” feature. Switch it on. Contact the police as soon as possible if your phone is stolen”.
