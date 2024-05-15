Moment plane’s nose bursts into flames and passengers walk onto wing to evacuate on slide in shocking footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shocking video footage shows the nose of a Delta plane on fire moments after it landed on May 6.
The fire is seen at the front of the Airbus A321neo, below the cockpit, as black smoke rises into the air. Passengers can be seen leaving the plane via an emergency exit and walking onto a wing of the aircraft. They then slide down an inflatable evacuation slide to the ground.
Officials say the Port of Seattle Fire Department arrived after the fire stopped. Firefighters still sprayed water on the burnt nose of the plane. An airport spokesperson reportedly said that a short in an electric cord caused the fire and had since been repaired.
No one was majorly injured in the incident.
A Delta spokesperson said: “During deplaning Monday evening (May 6), the crew of Flight 604 from Cancun to Seattle witnessed smoke in the aircraft nose area after plugging into ground electrical power. Out of an abundance of caution, slides were deployed and passengers still on board deplaned via the rear of the aircraft.”