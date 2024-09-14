This video More videos

Watch the shocking moment when police find 29 bags of cocaine hidden in the underpants of a ‘nervous’ and ‘twitchy’ driver during a stop and search.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage (click to play above) shows what happened when a drug dealer was stopped by police - who discovered a stash of cocaine in his pants. In the video, Lewis Atkins is described by a cop as being ‘nervous’ and twitchy’ when he gets pulled over and searched.

They had been responding to a call from a member of the public about a suspected drink driver - who later turned out to be carrying almost £3,000 worth of class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “Atkins was arrested and his car searched, which uncovered six small bags of cocaine, plus £785 in cash, a “burner” mobile phone and drugs paraphernalia.

“He was strip-searched in custody where officers found a further 29 bags of cocaine in his underpants, and more in the bedroom of his home in Thistle Drive, Stanground. The total value of drugs seized was about £2,900 worth.”

Appearing at Peterborough Crown Court, Atkins was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine. He must also carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. The £785 in cash seized must be forfeited and will be donated to Peterborough Women’s Aid.

Police said no action was taken in relation to drink driving “after an evidential sample provided in custody was within the legal limit”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad