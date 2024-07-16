Watch moment police sniffer dog finds secret hidden room packed with illicit tobacco worth thousands
Bodycam footage shows the dramatic moment when police discover a secret room - concealed behind a wall unit - which was filled with thousands of pounds worth of illicit goods. Scent detection dogs, Billy and Ziggy are seen sniffing out two containers which were found to be storing tens of thousands of pounds worth of illicit cigarettes and tobacco.
The units then led police to a new business - where they found even more of the illegal cigarettes and tobacco concealed behind a wall in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire. During the bust, Cambridgeshire Police seized £100,000 worth of cigarettes, £23,500 of tobacco and £235,350 worth of duty-paid tax evaded on these items, which will be sent out by HMRC as penalties to now pay.
The seizures came as the result of a pilot scheme to rescue and regenerate an area most affected by organised crime, which has been adopted in central Peterborough and branded by a local student. The initiative, which has been named ‘Alliance’, aims to regalvanise the local community and ensure a safer, better place for residents and businesses by tackling organised crime.
