Red Arrows: Behind-the-scenes as aircraft pilots prepare for Armed Forces Day flyovers
and live on Freeview channel 276
An exclusive 12-minute feature film takes you behind the scenes of the Red Arrows as they launched their 60th anniversary season with a special display above the skies of RAF Waddington.
Watch spectacular footage of the aerobatic display team in action, as Officer Commanding Wg Cdr Adam Collins tells Iain Lynn that they will perform ‘manoeuvres that haven’t been seen in over 20 years’ for the 2024 flyovers.
The vibrant occasion gathered an audience, with the local community wanting a glimpse of the action.
The flight featured a classic Folland Gnat alongside the modern red Hawks. The old RAF training plane has a special place in Red Arrows history, flown by them from 1963 to 1965 when the team were previously known as the Yellow Jacks.
Sqn Lrd Chris McCann, also known as Red Arrows pilot ‘Red 2’ said: “There’s lots of exciting things to look forward to this year, back to a nine-ship aircraft, a full display season in the UK and an overseas tour in Canada at the end of the year.”
Watch more of our exclusive Shots! content on demand at www.shotstv.com or on Freeview channel 276
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.