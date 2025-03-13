Dashcam footage shows Red Arrows jet going round UK roundabout
A Red Arrows jet is not something you expect to see when you pull up to a roundabout.
But that’s what Crawley driving instructor Peter Bellamy saw on Monday, March 10.
Mr Bellamy’s car pulled up to the Hazelwick roundabout when the unexpected sight of a Red Arrows jet being transported on the back of a lorry appeared from under the flyover.
He shard his dashcam footage on X and said: “It’s not every day you see a Red Arrows jet go under the Hazelwick flyover.”
Mr Bellamy runs Bellamy’s Driving School in the West Sussex town.