Watch: 'Shouldn't happen' - 100 officers attacked each week as data shows trust in police at all-time low

A worrying amount of ‘violent’ attacks are being committed against officers on duty, a video report reveals, as trust in police reaches an all time low.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Around 100 attacks on police officers are taking place every week, according to a policing union. In a video report, Tiffany Lynch, deputy chair of POLFED, says: “On average we are experiencing over 100 assaulted police officers per week, and that should never happen.”

Ms Lynch goes on to tell us: “It’s a sorry state of affairs when you’ve got a police officer on the street trying to help the public and they’re getting attacked for simply doing their job.” It comes as officers find themselves under increasing pressure and with heavy workloads, which is all contributing to a lack of public trust in the police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Only four out of 10 people in England say they trust the police, according to a poll published in the journal Policing and Society. Ms Lynch adds: “They are having to investigate 20 crimes, that’s 20 victims, and it’s just too much for them.”

Related topics:ElectionPolicePolice officerVideo