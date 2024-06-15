This video More videos

Watch as Josh waves to his mum Emma, revealing his tattoo, before she desperately asks his siblings whether it’s fake.

Video shows how a son surprised his mum with a forearm tattoo seconds before boarding a plane to America.

Josh Stuart, 19, waved goodbye to his mum - revealing his new body art - as he walked away from his family to go through airport security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In shock, Josh's mum, Emma Stuart, can be heard shouting: "What is that? What is that? Is that a tattoo or is that fake? Please tell me if that's fake? Josh get back here and show me that tattoo!"

Son reveals tattoo to mum just before boarding plane to America. | Holly Stuart / SWNS

Josh, from Melbourne, Australia, had managed to hide the tattoo, which covers his entire forearm, for five days before revealing it to his mum just as he left for his gap year.

Josh's sister Holly, 21, who filmed the video, said: "Mum has never been fond of tattoos, so she's never happy whenever any of us get one. But Josh is the baby, he's the youngest of us, so it's extra tough."