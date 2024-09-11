Shocking CCTV shows moment brazen thief steals bike from outside supermarket - within space of 30 seconds

By Jessica Martin
Published 11th Sep 2024, 05:30 BST

Watch CCTV of the moment brazen thief Danny Bygrave stole a bike from outside a supermarket - unlocking the bike from the rack and walking away with it within 30 seconds.

Shocking CCTV shows the moment a brazen thief stole a bike from outside a supermarket.

The victim contacted police on August 10 after his silver Carrera Vulcan bike was stolen from outside Sainsbury’s in Germain Walk in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

The thief, who police identified as Danny Bygrave, can be seen cycling over to a bike rack and unlocking the bike before walking away with it - within the space of 30 seconds.

Brazen thief steals bike from outside supermarket.placeholder image
Brazen thief steals bike from outside supermarket. | Cambridgeshire Police

On September 5, at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court, Danny Bygrave, 39, of Turner Road in Colchester, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for a year. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of bike theft and possession of a class A drug

PC Jack Hayden, who investigated, said: “For many people, a bike can be a lifeline and their only method of transport and/or their tool for exercise. We recognise the impact these thefts can have on people’s lives and we’re committed to catching those responsible and putting them before the courts.”

