Watch Lucy and Glenny, who met on TikTok and plan to get married in November, show how they’ve proved their doubters wrong.

A woman who got engaged to a TikToker, who lives 4,000 miles away, says doubters who say he’s only with her for a visa are wrong.

Brit Lucy Downes, 29, noticed Glenny Phillip, 34, from Saint Kitts, Caribbean, would pop up on her TikTok live videos. Lucy messaged Glenny in April 2022 asking to see him and the pair started chatting on WhatsApp.

The pair first met in person in March 2023, with Glenny staying in the UK for six months before Lucy travelled back with him to his home for two weeks - where he proposed to her.

They then spent another 10 months apart while Glenny applied for a fiancé visa. Now Glenny is back in the UK, the couple are planning their wedding for November. Once married, the pair want to apply for Glenny to get a spousal visa to allow him to live and work in the UK.

After receiving cruel comments on social media, Lucy and Glenny, who couldn’t be more in love, say they’ve proved the doubters wrong.

Lucy, a NHS administrator, from Nuneaton in Warwickshire, said: "At the start people said ‘he's going to leave you'. They don't know our life. There were so many people trying to bring us down.

"When people say ‘you know when you know’ - you do. We were so real from the first day - so honest."