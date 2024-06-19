Blackpool's biggest Euro 2024 fan zone: Yobs banned as footage shows fracas erupting with chairs being thrown
More than 500 people cheered on England to victory over Serbia at the Euros FanZone at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool - with many more expected tomorrow for the game against Denmark.
Many praised the ‘well organised’ event in the Olympia suite. But while the vast majority of fans enjoyed the game and left the bar without trouble a small group had to be thrown out and banned from returning.
The trouble, which was caught on camera in footage shown above, saw a small group of men fighting and even throwing chairs. Security staff were quick to react, stopping the trouble and banning those involved from returning to the Fanzone for the rest of the tournament.
The group’s actions have now forced bosses at the Winter Gardens to operate a ‘zero tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour’. A Winter Gardens spokeswoman said: "We have created a brilliant space to enjoy the football and cheer on England to Euro victory and we were delighted to welcome and entertain over 500 football fans to our FanZone for the first England game on Sunday.
"Everyone enjoyed the match and the hospitality and it is disappointing that a very small minority of unruly customers behaved badly following the end of the game after many guests had left the room. Our on-site security team dealt with the matter quickly and the offenders were removed from the venue. They will not be welcomed back.”
The spokesman added: "We take a zero-tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour and our security teams work closely with the police to ensure that everyone can enjoy the space without occasions being spoilt by others.
A man whose wife attended the game with their children and friends, said: “There was a bad atmosphere between two groups and it descended from there.”
