Christopher Griffiths has more than two years added to his 10 year sentence. Watch dramatic footage of his arrest above.

A man who was jailed for ten years after being found guilty of conspiring to kidnap two men has had his sentenced extended after admitting being involved in class A drug dealing.

Christopher Griffiths, 46, was arrested at his former home in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, on 27 January 2022 after police carried out a warrant in connection with an investigation into the kidnap and robbery of two construction workers. Officers can be heard screaming ‘put the machete down’ after they smashed their way into the property by ramming the front door.

Upon police searching the home, it was clear an area in the kitchen had been set up specifically for the preparation, weighing and wrapping of drugs.

Officers also uncovered up to about £2,410 of heroin and crack cocaine wraps throughout the kitchen, including two large wraps of the drugs in the freezer, as well as a “burner” phone which was constantly ringing during the search.

Griffiths, who approached police officers with a machete as they raided his home, was arrested in connection with both the kidnap investigation and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

He was later charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of kidnap, along with an accomplice, Norman Hitchings, who were both found guilty following a trial in April last year, resulting in them each being jailed for 10 years. Griffiths was also found guilty of fraud.

A separate investigation into drug dealing was run alongside the kidnap enquiry, resulting in Griffiths being charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in July last year.

Griffiths, of HMP Highpoint, Suffolk, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday where he was sentenced to an additional two years and three months in prison, after previously admitting the drugs charges.