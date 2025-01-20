This video More videos

This was the moment when firefighters rescued a stranded dog who became trapped on a 40ft high cliff ledge.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage (click to play above) shows how a team of fire and rescue workers saved a pet dog who got stranded on a dangerously high rock face. After escaping his owner’s sight, the tiny terrier, called Frankie, was spotted ‘camouflaged’ on the ledge, when the frightened dog was heard whimpering.

Paul Watson, a volunteer ranger for a red squirrel conservation group had taken his pet pooch off the lead and thrown a stick for him - but when he turned his back Frankie was gone. Luckily for Paul, Frankie was wearing a collar with a tracker, but with the signal sending him in different directions from the river to the surrounding fields it was hard to pinpoint his location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Frankie was stuck on a rock face, unable to move and camouflaged on the ledge. His whimper was how Paul eventually located his companion and he called the Fire and Rescue Service, who quickly came to bring him back down.

A spokesperson from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our Rothbury crew had a rescue with a difference this weekend when they were called to help a dog stranded high up on a cliff.

“Frankie the terrier had been out on a walk when we went over the edge of a cliff at Thrum Mill, landing on a small ledge some 40 feet up. Armed with their 13.5 metre ladder, firefighters carried out a ‘paw-fect’ rescue before re-uniting uninjured Frankie with his owner.

“No two days are the same working for Northumberland Fire and Rescue - and the rescue shows the diverse range of incidents crews deal with 24/7."