Players are having connection issues with the EA servers on Wednesday, October 22.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players are having issues with EA servers this afternoon.

Downdetector has seen a spike in reports.

Players are reporting connection issues on major games.

Gamers are facing issues playing some of the biggest titles in the world right now. Players have reported connection problems with the EA servers this morning.

Downdetector has seen a big spike in reports of issues on Wednesday, October 22. More than a thousand users have flagged issues with the servers in the last hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EA servers were disrupted by the AWS outage at the start of the week, which included disrupting Battlefield 6 players. But what are the problems on October 22?

Are the EA servers down right now?

Allianz Arena in EA FC 26 | EA Sports

As previously mentioned, Downdetector has seen a big spike in reports of connection issues with EA games this morning (October 22). At around 11.30am British time, more than a thousand users had logged problems with EA servers.

The main issue is with server connection, while some are also having problems logging in. Over on X (formerly Twitter), players are also reporting that the EA servers are “down”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EA Sports FC Direct Communication account posted this morning: “We're investigating player reports of a matchmaking issue in Ultimate Team and Clubs. We'll provide an update as soon as one is available.”

One player replied: “Servers are down so players start playing squad battles. Only for EA to completely shut the servers and kick us off mid SB 🙃 absolutely shafted.”

Another added: “Just happened to me too.”

The initial reports of problems started around 7.45am, but the issues have become more widespread from 11am onwards. There are Downdetector users reporting Game Play issues, although not as many reporting the connection troubles.

See what caused the AWS outage this week as the internet suffered major outages. Let me know if you are still experiencing problems by email: [email protected] .