45th Warwick Folk Festival returns this summer!

The family friendly festival brings the local community together for a celebration of folk history, dance, and general revelry over four days.

This year the headline acts include The Unthanks, Oysterband, Spooky Men's Chorale, and Breabach. Early bird tickets are available until 6 April including weekend and day/evening options.

Oysterband are a well-known English punk ceilidh band who have been on their musical journey for 45 years. They have won several BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, including Best Band twice. They will be playing at Warwick Folk Festival on their final tour before they retire as a touring band.

The Unthanks are an English folk group known for their eclectic approach in combining traditional English folk, particularly Northumbrian folk music with other musical genres. With 14 records to date, they have earnt a Mercury Music Prize nomination, won Mojo Magazine Folk Album of the Year twice and were the only British folk representation in The Guardian’s and Uncut’s Best Albums of the Decade.

The Spooky Men's Chorale is a group of Australian male singers who have attracted attention with a judicious combination of Georgian table songs, beautiful ballads, highly inappropriate covers, and a swag of original songs which seek to both celebrate the ‘boof’ and mock it.

Breabach are ranked among Scotland’s most skilled and imaginative contemporary folk acts. 2022 saw them release their latest studio album ‘Fàs’ and be awarded ‘Folk Band of the Year’ at the Scots Trad Music Awards.

Dick Dixon, Festival Director said “Warwick Folk Festival is renowned for being a very friendly, relaxed, and chilled out event and the location is stunning.We will be increasing our ticket prices on 6 April so now is your chance to get a great deal on a wonderful weekend where you can enjoy live music from a variety of local, national, and international talented folk performers over a gorgeous long summer weekend!”

Warwick Folk Festival moved to its new location, next to Warwick Castle in 2022, which meant all the venues and camping were on one site. The move proved to be a big hit with the festival goers who also enjoyed being closer to Warwick town.

Weekend ticket prices start from just £127. Visitors can choose from Friday – Sunday tickets, Thursday – Sunday tickets or just visit for the day, plus under 14s go free!

There is a 20% discount for those living in the following postcode areas: CV31, CV32, CV33 or CV34 by applying the code LIVEWARWICK24 for any day or evening tickets.

Those aged between 18 and 24 can apply the discount code YOUTHFOLK24 for all tickets.

Access to the festival village is from 10am to 6pm and costs £5 on Friday £5 and £10 on Saturday/Sunday.