WHAT'S ON: 5 of the best things to do in the Leamington area...

There's a great choice of quality music and theatre coming up in the next few days.
1. Music
Hilary James and Simon Mayor: Tears of Laughter, Harbury Village Hall, February 26. Tears of Laughter combines Simon’s renowned mandolin playing and Hilary’s ‘honey dripping’ vocals through a diverse repertoire of folk songs, blues, mandolin showstoppers and their own comic songs. The show is part of a new season of events in rural Warwickshire organised by the Live & Local organisation. See liveandlocal.org.uk to book.
2. Theatre
The Seafarer, Loft Theatre, Leamington, until March 5. Conor McPherson’s multiple award-winning play is set in a house in Baldoyle, County Dublin, on Christmas Eve. Four men, well known to each other, plus one stranger, drink a lot, argue, laugh and cajole each other. The arrival of a stranger from the distant past changes the mood and they finally all take part in a game of cards, where the stakes for two of those present are set higher than any amount of money. Could it be the devil at work? Visit lofttheatrecompany.com to book. Photo: Richard Smith Photography
3. Children's theatre
Milkshake Live! Spa Centre, Leamington, February 25. Milkshake Monkey is back and can’t wait to put on a spectacular new show. He’ll be joined by some of his favourite Milkshake friends plus two Milkshake presenters. Join Paddington, Daisy & Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy and more, and take the chance to learn songs and dances, and watch as Milkshake comes to life. Visit royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk to book.
4. Music
Pražák String Quartet, Pump Room, Leamington, February 25. One of the leading Czech quartets returns with a programme of music by Czech composers. Ending with Dvořák’s last Quartet Opus 106, the concert starts with the Meditation by his son-in-law Josef Suk. This is followed by the first of Janáček’s two quartets, The Kreutzer Sonata, a work inspired by Tolstoy’s novella of that name. The other work in the programme is a UK première, Quartet No 4 by Karel Janovický, who came to Britain in 1950 to escape the Communist regime and turned 92 last week. Visit leamingtonmusic.org to book.