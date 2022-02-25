WHAT'S ON: 5 of the best things to do in the Leamington area...

2. Theatre

The Seafarer, Loft Theatre, Leamington, until March 5. Conor McPherson’s multiple award-winning play is set in a house in Baldoyle, County Dublin, on Christmas Eve. Four men, well known to each other, plus one stranger, drink a lot, argue, laugh and cajole each other. The arrival of a stranger from the distant past changes the mood and they finally all take part in a game of cards, where the stakes for two of those present are set higher than any amount of money. Could it be the devil at work? Visit lofttheatrecompany.com to book. Photo: Richard Smith Photography