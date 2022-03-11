5 of the best things to do in the Leamington area...

2. Theatre

Cluedo, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, March 14 to 19. Murder, mystery and mirth combine at the Belgrade Theatre in a comic whodunnit spoof. Cluedo is based on the classic board game of the same name, and the 1985 film Clue, and stars EastEnders and Coronation Street favourite Michelle Collins as Miss Scarlett. When Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs Peacock, Reverend Green, Mrs White and Colonel Mustard arrive at a country house one dark and stormy evening, they are surprised to find they have all received the same intriguing invitation from Lord Boddy. It soon becomes clear that they all have something to hide. The mystery and hysteria grows as the guests of Boddy Manor are killed off one by one, and they can’t help but wonder who will be next. Visit belgrade.co.uk to book.