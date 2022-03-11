5 of the best things to do in the Leamington area...

There's a great choice of quality music and theatre coming up in the next few days in the Leamington area.
1. Music
Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra, All Saints’ Church, Leamington, March 12.
The orchestra will be revisiting the Bassoon Concerto by former WSO conductor Guy Woolfenden as part of their first concert of the year. They will be joined by bassoonist Rebecca Eldridge. Conducted by Roger Coull, the programme will also include Brahms’ Tragic Overture and Dvořák’s magnificent 7th symphony. Visit wso.org.uk to book.
2. Theatre
Cluedo, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, March 14 to 19. Murder, mystery and mirth combine at the Belgrade Theatre in a comic whodunnit spoof. Cluedo is based on the classic board game of the same name, and the 1985 film Clue, and stars EastEnders and Coronation Street favourite Michelle Collins as Miss Scarlett. When Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs Peacock, Reverend Green, Mrs White and Colonel Mustard arrive at a country house one dark and stormy evening, they are surprised to find they have all received the same intriguing invitation from Lord Boddy. It soon becomes clear that they all have something to hide. The mystery and hysteria grows as the guests of Boddy Manor are killed off one by one, and they can’t help but wonder who will be next. Visit belgrade.co.uk to book.
3. Music
Craig Charles’ Funk’n’Soul Club, The Assembly, Leamington, March 18. Craig Charles’ Saturday night BBC Radio 6 Music show has had a long history of showcasing stars, with Amy Winehouse, The Grits and The Fusion Experience among those being featured previously. Now a regularly touring live show, Charles brings the very best of soul-funk from the airwaves to the dancefloor. Visit see-tickets.com to book.
4. Theatre
Blood Brothers, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, until March 12. Kenilworth’s Talisman Youth Theatre presents Willy Russell’s much-loved play about twins separated at birth. With themes including social class and inequality, friendship and loyalty, the presence of violence and the underlying belief and fear of superstition and fate, the play has won the hearts of audiences for decades. Visit talismantheatre.co.uk to book.