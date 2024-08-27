A Monster Calls review - Young talents shine in story of grief, anguish and discovery on Kenilworth stage

Oliver Mason as Conor and and Ben Ionoff as the Monster in A Monster Calls (photo: Robert Warner)

Charles Essex reviews A Monster Calls at the Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth

​The Talisman stepped out from their usual, very popular fare of comedies and crime thrillers with a supernatural exploration of grief and loss in an adaptation of A Monster Calls. And a highly successful move it was too.

Directed by ​Caroline McCluskey, this was a first-rate performance combining adult cast with older members of the youth theatre. Undoubted star of the show was Oliver Mason as Conor, a teenager whose mother has cancer. Conor is troubled by nightmares, cleverly depicted by lights and sound and an ensemble of young actors with superb movement and choreography coached by Amanda Wright. Conor is visited by an ancient spirit (Ben Ionoff), the monster of the title. Ben’s measured movements were ideal for the role and the vocal special effects gave his delivery an other-worldly quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver did extraordinarily well to portray such an emotionally demanding and intense role. He was on stage for the majority of the play and had to explore depths of feelings that often only come with age and experience. He gave a natural and assured performance dealing with his distress as he fought against facing the reality of the situation. Emma Ritson as Conor’s mother was entirely believable as a young middle aged woman in the terminal stages of cancer. This was the unspoken elephant in the room.

Ben’s character relates stories of morality which are not black and white, not simply good versus evil. This makes Conor angry, but they challenge his ambivalent feelings about wanting his mother to live yet wanting her to be relieved of her distress, which in turn was the source of his anguish. As the Monster makes clear, part of the human condition is living with the daily conflict of lies we tell ourselves as we try to convince ourselves of other truths.

All the cast played their roles with great conviction, and their timing was excellent throughout. This was a wonderful production and the Talisman deserve full houses for this brave morality tale.

Until Saturday September 31. Visit talismantheatre.co.uk or call 01926 856548 to book.