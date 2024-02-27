Abigail's Party review - Back to the '70s in style at Kenilworth theatre

'Director Bev Avis-Dakin has done a marvellous job, as have all her cast and crew' (photo: Steve Vent)

​When the curtain goes up we are straight back to the 70s – flared trousers, cheese and pineapple on cocktail sticks, orange patterned wallpaper and G Plan furniture – a testament to the skill of Sybil Jones and the wardrobe and props team.

​Yet this is story for today as much as then. Envy, the thief of joy, is at the root of the desire of Beverly (Esther Taylor) to better herself, and she pays a terrible price because of her lack of insight.

Esther’s humorous and accomplished performance, with an excellent estuary accent, portrayed perfectly Beverly’s embarrassing insensitivity and controlling nature as she forces her guests, new neighbours Angela (Kezia Hine) and Tony (Alex Brown) and long-standing neighbour Susan (Ruth Jones), to drink more and more and to endure her sniping towards her husband Laurence (Ben Smith).

Beverly makes no secret of her increasing intolerance of Laurence’s failings, as she sees them. Ben conveys Laurence’s growing irritation at Beverly’s shallowness and pretensions as he becomes increasingly short tempered with her. He is too weak to confront Beverly’s behaviour but reveals his own snobbery and condescension by belittling Tony. As Angela is plied with more drink, Kezia portrays her naivety, oblivious to Beverly’s clear flirting with Tony.

Ruth Jones gives her best performance to date, as older neighbour Susan (mother of the eponymous Abigail, whom we never meet). She demonstrates just the right amount of reticence and discomfort in the face of Beverly’s relentless affectedness and bullying.

Director Bev Avis-Dakin has done a marvellous job, as have all her cast and crew, in recreating this iconic play. Despite the embarrassing and uncomfortable aspects of much of the play, the comedy, enhanced especially by Esther’s superb timing and delivery, gave this full house a wonderful evening’s entertainment. The run sold out which has prompted an extra matinee performance to be scheduled on Saturday.